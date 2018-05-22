Updating Care for Stroke Patients in New Jersey Hospitals

New Jersey hospitals that specialize in stroke care will be required to meet updated guidelines, undergo regular outside review, and subscribe to standardized protocols in diagnosing and treating the condition, under a plan backed by heart-health advocates.

Some 14 years after New Jersey created the nation’s first designated stroke centers, representatives of the American Heart Association joined stroke survivors, healthcare providers and a pair of Democratic lawmakers yesterday to raise awareness about the dangers of stroke — an interruption of blood-flow to the brain — to highlight the steps it takes to save lives and improve outcomes, and advocate for legislation designed to expand and improve the state’s system of stroke care. While all but three of the state’s 70 acute-care hospitals are already designated to care for stroke patients, advocates believe it is time to modernize the system.

The legislation — sponsored by Senate health committee chairman Joseph Vitale (D-Middlesex), and Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Mercer), who joined the event — would create a new category of stroke-care facility for patients with the least complex cases. The two existing designations would continue to exist for more complex and the most complex cases. All three would need to create formal agreements to work together to coordinate patient care.

Click here for the full article »