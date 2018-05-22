Op-Ed: Why Free Community College Is Right for New Jersey

When they were growing up and entering the job market, many people throughout New Jersey got a pretty good deal. With family support, some work, and perhaps some financial aid, college was affordable for them. This was especially true if they went to community college.

But times have changed. Young people from all families and older workers in need of new skills want to attend college — and they plan on going, even if it means they will end up with debt and no degree. People who are of lower income, people of color, and women know that there’s little economic security in their futures without at least some sort of college credential, whether it’s from a technical program or a university.

New Jersey has been trying to make college affordable, using an array of grants and scholarships that are given out based on family income and high school performance. This is a common approach, but the evidence suggests that it doesn’t work.

Click here for the full article »