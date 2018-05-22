No ‘April Surprise’ in State Taxes, Budget Strain Remains for Murphy and Lawmakers

The latest state tax-collection figures were unveiled by Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration yesterday, and they did nothing to help end a simmering disagreement between legislative leaders and the governor over taxes and the next state budget.

Lawmakers who had been holding out hope that April income-tax collections would surge well above projections instead heard state Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio deliver a revenue update that indicated tax collections are tracking very closely to the latest projections with just weeks left in the current fiscal year.

That means Murphy, a first-term Democrat, won’t have to make any major last-minute spending cuts before June 30 — something that happened regularly during the tenure of his Republican predecessor, Chris Christie. But the lack of a big tax-revenue windfall, or “April surprise,” almost guarantees Murphy won’t get the increased spending his fiscal 2019 budget plan calls for unless lawmakers have a change of heart over the next several weeks and decide to heed his call for higher taxes.

Click here for the full article »