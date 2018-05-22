New Drive to Finance Clean-Energy Projects with No Upfront Costs

Op-Ed: Why Free Community College Is Right for New Jersey

Op-Ed: Why Free Community College Is Right for New Jersey May 22

With state and federal governments strapped for cash, a new way to finance clean energy and storm resiliency projects is moving through the Legislature.

The legislation (S-1611) is actually not so novel. Modeled on programs already operating successfully in more than 30 states, the bill has been kicked around by New Jersey lawmakers for about a decade without ever becoming law.

The bill aims to fund renewable energy projects, energy efficiency upgrades, and energy storage projects as well as storm shelters and hurricane-resistant and flood-resistant initiatives.

Click here for the full article »