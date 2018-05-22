NJ Asks Appeals Court to Review FERC’s Approval of PennEast Pipeline

The recent federal approval to the controversial PennEast pipeline is being challenged in appeals court by the State of New Jersey.
Attorney General Gurbir Grewal filed a petition yesterday with the District of Columbia Circuit Court, asking it to hear the state’s arguments that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) erred when it issued a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity to the pipeline project in January.
In February, Grewal asked FERC to stay the certificate and rehear the case, in a motion that was seen as a precursor to the legal challenge that it has now made.
