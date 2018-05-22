Legislative District 7

One of the most talked about districts this year is New Jersey’s 7th, which includes Hunterdon County and portions of Essex, Somerset, Morris, Union, and Warren counties. It is New Jersey’s only district that re-elected a Republican to Congress while also supporting Democrat Hillary Clinton two years ago in the presidential election.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Leonard Lance, who has served District 7 since 2009, faces two primary challengers: Raafat Barsoom of Annandale and Lindsay Brown of Clark.

Three Democrats are also running in their primary: Peter Jacob of Union, Goutam Jois of Summit and Tom Malinowski of Rocky Hill. Jacob was the party’s candidate in 2016, losing to Lance in a closer-than-usual race.

Click here for the full article »