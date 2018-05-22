Legislative District 6

New Jersey’s 6th Congressional District contains parts of Middlesex and Monmouth counties.

Its representative is Democrat Frank Pallone Jr., who has served in Congress since 1987. He faces a primary challenge from Javahn Walker of New Brunswick.

The sole Republican in the race is Richard Pezzullo of Freehold. Pezzullo ran in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2014 and had planned to seek a Senate spot again this year but withdrew from the race earlier this year.

