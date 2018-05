More by NJ Spotlight

This northernmost New Jersey district, which includes parts of Bergen, Passaic, Sussex, and Warren counties, swung blue two years ago.

Incumbent Democrat Josh Gottheimer is unopposed in his primary.

On the Republican side, John McCann Jr. of Hackensack is facing frequent candidate Steve Lonegan, who also has a Hackensack address. Four years ago, Lonegan ran unsuccessfully in the 3rd District Republican primary.

