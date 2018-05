The 4th Congressional District includes portions of Mercer, Monmouth, and Ocean counties. Republican Rep. Chris Smith, of Hamilton, who has represented the district since 1981, is unopposed in his primary.

Two Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination. Facing off are Joshua Welle of Rumson and Jim Keady of Spring Lake. Keady lost in the 3rd District Democratic primary two years ago.

