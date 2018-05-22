Legislative District 2

New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District covers Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem counties, as well as parts of Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Ocean counties. This is an open seat, with the retirement of Republican Rep. Frank LoBiondo, who has represented the district since 1995. Political pundits give this district a good chance of switching to Democratic control.

Four Democrats are on the ballot: William Cunningham of Vineland, Nate Kleinman of Elmer, state Sen. Jeff Van Drew of Cape May Court House and Tanzira “Tanzie” Youngblood of Swedesboro.

There are also four Republicans running: former Assemblyman Samuel Fiocchi of Vineland, Seth Grossman of Atlantic City, Hirsh Singh of Linwood and Robert Turkavage of Brigantine.

