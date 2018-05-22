Legislative District 11

Probably the most talked about district this year is New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, which is a historically Republican area that contains portions of Essex, Morris, Passaic, and Sussex counties. The seat is open as 12-term incumbent Rep. Rodney P. Frelinghuysen, chair of the House Committee on Appropriations, is retiring, which has brought out the largest field of candidates for both parties. The district is considered a toss-up this year.

Five Republicans are running: Patrick Allocco of Convent Station, Peter De Neufville of Mendham, Anthony Ghee of Totowa, Martin Hewitt of Morristown and Assemblyman Jay Webber of Parsippany.

The five Democrats on the ballot are Mitchell Cobert of Morristown, Tamara Harris of West Orange, Alison Heslin of Morristown, Mikie Sherrill of Montclair and Mark Washburne of Mendham.

