New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District, which covers most of Newark, parts of Jersey City and Bayonne and several other Essex and Union county communities, has the greatest Democratic majority in the state.

Democrat Rep. Donald Payne, Jr., in office since 2012, faces a primary challenge from frequent candidate Aaron Walter Fraser of Jersey City.

Republican Agha Khan of Jersey City is unopposed. He ran unsuccessfully in the 8th District two years ago.

