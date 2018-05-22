When it comes to the condition of their overall health, New Jersey’s seniors rank 23rd among the states. Not too hot, not too cold. But that’s a drop of three spots from their previous grade, according to America's Health Rankings Senior Report.

Among the factors contributing to the mediocre ranking was a high use of intensive care units: New Jersey places 50th in that category; 23.1 percent of the state’s Medicare recipients aged 65 and older who died spent seven or more days in an ICU during the last six months of life. Compare that with the less than 6 percent for their peers in Vermont, North Dakota, Idaho, Maine and Utah.

Seniors in the Garden State scored badly too for physical activity, ranking 46th. Almost 36 percent of adults here aged 65 and older, in fair or better health, reported no physical activity or exercise during the previous 30 days, other than whatever their regular jobs demanded. It’s perhaps not unrelated that obesity has increased from 25.0 percent to 27.9 percent among adults here aged 65 and above.

