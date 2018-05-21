No ‘Summer of Hell’ Repeat for NJ Transit Riders During New Penn Station Repairs

While the fate of a new trans-Hudson rail tunnel remains in question thanks to Republicans in Washington, D.C., Amtrak officials say they are making good progress on an ongoing project to repair infrastructure deep inside Penn Station in New York City.

Work at the busy commuter hub will continue into this summer. However, Amtrak officials believe the next phase of the infrastructure upgrades will not bring on anywhere near the type of disruption that New Jersey Transit customers experienced last summer during the expedited repairs at Penn Station that were known as the Summer of Hell due to significant route diversions.

“The actual interruption due to the track work we’re doing this summer is significantly reduced from that of last year,” said Scot Naparstek, Amtrak’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, during a conference call Friday.

Click here for the full article »