Governor Approves Pay Raises for Judges, Cabinet Members, Senior State Officials

After approving raises earlier this month for more than 30,000 rank-and-file state workers, Gov. Phil Murphy has decided to keep the checkbook open to cover pay hikes for higher-ranking state officials, including his Cabinet members and justices serving on the New Jersey Supreme Court.

Under a bipartisan bill that Murphy, a Democrat, signed into law on Friday, the annual salary for the state’s executive-branch cabinet officials goes from $141,000 to $175,000, which is the same amount the governor himself makes.

The new law also raises the pay of state Supreme Court justices by $8,000 in each of the next three years, bringing it from just under $186,000 to nearly $210,000; and up to $216,795 for the chief justice of the high court. Also set up for pay hikes are Superior Court and Tax Court judges, the executive directors of the majority and minority legislative staff in both the Assembly and Senate, and members of the Board of Public Utilities. In all, the total cost of the raises for state government next year is estimated to be just under $10 million.

Click here for the full article »