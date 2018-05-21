Boost for NJ’s EV market with More Charging Stations, Consumer Rebates?

The Legislature is poised to tackle new measures to encourage the state to accelerate the electrification of the transportation sector.
The Senate Environment and Energy Committee today will consider a pair of bills that would expedite the installation of charging stations across New Jersey for plug-in electric vehicles and provide up to $100 million a year in rebates to consumers who switch to zero-emission vehicles.
The package aims to address the overriding concerns motorists express when considering buying a plug-in vehicle — the availability of charging locations and the time it takes to recharge, as well as the steep cost of the cars.
