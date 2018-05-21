Despite New Jersey's reputation for having lost its entrepreneurial spirit — something even Gov. Phil Murphy laments but claims he will turn around — Amazon begs to differ. According to the online retail behemoth, New Jersey ranks fifth among what it terms the most entrepreneurial states in the country. Amazon ranks states based on the number of small and medium-sized businesses per capita that use the company in their business development. Utah comes top of the list, followed by California, New York, and Colorado. After New Jersey, the states that fill out the top 10 are Washington, Florida, Delaware, Massachusetts, and Oregon.

Amazon has more than 13,000 employees in New Jersey.

