Op-Ed: An Open Letter to State Senate President Steve Sweeney

You think Jersey City schools’ dependence on state aid is unfair and unsustainable. As a Jersey City public school parent, a former member of the city’s board of education, and a local activist for increased funding from the city to the schools, I agree with you.

Our local fair share for our schools, under the School Funding Reform Act, is $370 million for 2018. The actual amount Jersey City residents will pay in taxes this year is almost $250 million short of that. Thanks to the shortfall in local funds, our schools remain underfunded by about $100 million a year, nearly $3,300 a pupil below SFRA’s adequacy standards.

But the gap between what we should pay and what we do pay is too large for us to bridge without help from state policymakers. I'm not begging you for more money; I'm begging you for better policy. If you cut the state’s aid for Jersey City’s schools without creating new policies that increase the local contributions to schools, you will only punish our students, seven out of 10 of whom live in poverty.

