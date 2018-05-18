news

NJ Spotlight

New Regulations and Payment Protections for New Jersey’s Freelance Workers

by
Close icon

 

 

 

NJ Spotlight

More by NJ Spotlight

As technology continues to reshape the state economy, more and more New Jersey residents are choosing to work for companies on a freelance basis. In response, state lawmakers are proposing a new set of labor regulations to help ensure freelancers are treated fairly and get paid on time.

Under a measure that was approved by the Assembly Appropriations Committee yesterday, contracts between a company and a freelance worker would generally have to be written, and new penalties would be established to punish companies that avoid paying a freelance worker their agreed compensation.

The bill, sponsored by Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker (D-Somerset), would also require the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development to serve as a regulatory agency for freelance work arrangements.

Click here for the full article »

Published: