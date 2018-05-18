New Jersey Hit with Major Lawsuit Arguing It Must End School Segregation

The New Jersey law that requires most children to attend public school within their communities has led to some of the worst school segregation in the nation, prompting a coalition to sue the state to overturn that law and potentially reshape the state’s system into one that is very different, and integrated.

To judge the magnitude of the legal action, it’s headed by former associate justice of the state Supreme Court Gary Stein, chair of the New Jersey Coalition for Diverse and Inclusive Schools, which coordinated the suit. Stein has been joined by other notable activists and social organizations.

Filed in Mercer County Superior Court on Thursday, the lawsuit was brought by the Latino Action Network and the NAACP New Jersey State Conference — among others seeks to strike down that portion of the state’s charter-school law that requires these small publicly funded schools to prioritize enrollment from within the borders of the municipality where they are located.

