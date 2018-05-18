Lawmakers Seek to Expand Medicaid Coverage for Smoking Cessation

New Jersey lawmakers are considering a plan to expand insurance coverage of smoking cessation programs for Medicaid members — who are nearly twice as likely to smoke cigarettes as the population at large — in an effort to improve health, reduce deaths, and save money over time.

The Assembly Health and Senior Services Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to support legislation that would build on the current Medicaid program to ensure all members had access to a wide range of options to help end their tobacco addiction, including counseling, group therapy, and a full suite of medications. It also seeks to end prior approvals for those in managed-care Medicaid plans, which are run by insurance companies.

Lawmakers said Medicaid currently covers nicotine patches and gum; some Medicaid HMO plans also cover additional medications, but there is no benefit available for cessation programs. Anti-smoking advocates said more must be done to assist these tobacco users and stressed that any investment up front will generate two or even three times the savings down the road.

Click here for the full article »