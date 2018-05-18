Whether you’re buying them Jersey Fresh from a favorite market or from a local farm stand, asparagus are the perfect vegetable to usher in the summer months — steamed, grilled, or prepared according to one of the mouthwatering recipes available online, such as these 33 from Bon Appétit.

According to the Jersey Fresh website, choose odorless asparagus stalks with dry, tight tips; avoid limp or wilted stalks. Asparagus can be refrigerated for up to four days by wrapping ends of stalks in wet paper towel and placing them in a plastic bag. The growing season is expected to last from April 20 through June 15.

