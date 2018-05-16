Scrambling to Upskill NJ with ‘Hollowed Out’ Labor Department — New Honcho

At the heart of Gov. Phil Murphy’s plan to address New Jersey’s steep fiscal problems is a need to improve the state economy. Yesterday the administration’s top labor official detailed a number of new programs that would take on that task by improving career training and addressing long-term unemployment.

But as Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo explained to lawmakers yesterday, he’s also facing internal problems, trying to bolster a department that was left “hollowed out” by the prior administration.

“We inherited a situation where vital positions went unfilled, the morale of our employees was low, and available federal funds were left on the table,” Asaro-Angelo said.

