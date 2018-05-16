Op-Ed: Murphy's School-Aid Increases Will Not Help Property Taxes

Gov. Phil Murphy's decision to increase state aid to schools is not the welcome news for taxpayers that many think it is. At best, it will perpetuate an imbalance in school funding that is driving up property taxes to a painful threshold. At worst, it will continue throwing money at education in a state that spends vastly more than most states — without demanding accountability for how the money is spent.

Whatever anyone may think is wrong with New Jersey's education system, money is not it. Between state and local spending, the state system is gobbling up more than $28 billion a year. New Jersey spends more on education than all but three other states — with average school spending exceeding $20,000 per student. To this blizzard of spending Gov. Murphy wants to add another $283.5 million, and he will increase taxes to do it.

A closer look at the governor's plan shows that most of the added funds will go to districts that are already receiving outsized portions of the state aid. In communities where property taxes are oppressive for the middle class, the added aid won't do much, if anything, to significantly lower the property-tax burden.

