Expansion of Medical Marijuana Program Among Public Health Gains

New Jersey’s medical marijuana program has made major progress since Gov. Phil Murphy took the helm, adding more than 1,000 patients a month on average, many of whom would not have been able to qualify in the past.

And there will still be a need for medicinal cannabis — to treat children, in particular — even if the Garden State does legalize recreational use, according to New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal, who testified Tuesday before the Senate Budget Committee. Legalizing adult use has been a priority for Murphy.

Elnahal said the medical marijuana program may also be able to play a greater role in addressing the state’s opioid epidemic, which contributed to nearly 2,000 deaths last year. And he confirmed after the hearing that he is considering expanding the cannabis program further to assist patients with certain substance-use disorders — something Murphy has also encouraged him to explore.

Click here for the full article »