End of Debt Nightmare in Sight for Students Who’ve Defaulted on Loans

A Senate committee has taken another step to help those wrestling with student-loan debt, this time finally voting to require loan modification and consolidation for those who have defaulted on New Jersey college loans.

Sen. Sandra B. Cunningham (D-Hudson), chair of the Senate Higher Education Committee, said S-2056 is the last reform in a multi-bill package introduced following a charged hearing 18 months ago. At that time, numerous former students and family members criticized the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority for its practices, which one senator called “predatory.”

“It was amazing to sit in a hearing and hear 24- and 25-year olds sit and tell you that they felt their life was over because they felt they would be in debt for the rest of their lives for trying to get a decent college education,” said Cunningham, prime sponsor of the bill. “We decided we had to do something about it … This is the last piece.”

