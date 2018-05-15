NJ Lawmakers Hope to Cash in Fast as Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Sports Gambling

State lawmakers from both parties were jubilant yesterday after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a major ruling in favor of New Jersey’s longstanding push to allow legalized sports gambling. The question now is whether New Jersey will be able to cash in, or instead find that it’s too late for a significant windfall given neighboring states have casino businesses up and running.

It shouldn’t take long to find out, as just hours after the high court’s 6-3 opinion was released, new legislation was introduced in the State House to set the parameters for how New Jersey will regulate betting on most sporting events — and how sports gambling could be taxed to bring in much-needed new revenue.

The majority ruling written by Justice Samuel Alito, a New Jersey native, comes just weeks before Gov. Phil Murphy and lawmakers have to reach a final agreement on the next state budget, and potential tax revenue from sports betting adds a new element to the negotiations as Murphy has called for a host of tax increases that legislative leaders have thus far not been thrilled about.

