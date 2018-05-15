Marijuana Legalization in NJ: Opportunities and Challenges

Online Tool Compares, Contrasts Health Issues in NJ’s Nine Largest Cities May 15

The Murphy administration has identified legalized marijuana’s potential social justice and economic impact. Despite political uncertainties, significant legalized adult-recreational-use revenue is included in the governor's proposed budget. Many questions remain concerning criminal-record expungement, driving safety, banking infrastructure, equitable entrepreneurial opportunity, tax/fee collection, worker safety and absenteeism, dispensary licensing, and controlling advertising to minors.

To explore these and other complex, critical issues NJ Spotlight convened one of its in-depth roundtables. It included a special keynote and panel discussion examining legislative efforts and key debate points concerning legalized adult use of marijuana in New Jersey. It also addressed the practical challenges of setting up marijuana businesses in the state and considered legalization efforts in other states and their relevance to New Jersey.

Keynote

Click here for the full article »