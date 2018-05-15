DHS Explains Plans and Christie-Era Reforms at Budget Hearing

New Jersey officials are eager to improve life for the state’s most vulnerable residents by modernizing health and welfare programs and improving their oversight of the system, while also working to fine-tune reforms already underway and incorporate lawmakers’ priorities in the process.

That was the message that emerged Monday as state Department of Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson testified before the Assembly Budget Committee regarding the agency’s $18 billion proposed spending plan for the coming year. She explained, however, that while the department has new plans and programs on its agenda, it is still working to implement projects announced and approved by the Legislature during the Christie administration.

Committees in both the Senate and the Assembly are reviewing each department’s plan as part of their assessment of Gov. Phil Murphy’s $37.4 billion fiscal year 2019 budget, which lawmakers must approve by July 1. The state Department of Health, which testified before the Assembly panel late last month, has faced a similar situation and is now working with Murphy’s office to implement an oversight panel that was due to be set up last summer.

