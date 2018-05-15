Acting DEP Commissioner McCabe Sails Through Confirmation Hearing

Catherine McCabe, acting commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Protection, sailed through a confirmation hearing yesterday after being peppered about issues left unresolved from the prior administration.

Many of the questions focused on past disputes between the Democratic-controlled Legislature and former Gov. Chris Christie over environmental policies, ranging from diverting money from pollution settlements, protecting drinking water in the New Jersey Highlands, to expanding public access to beaches.

For the most part McCabe, a former deputy regional administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, pledged to work with lawmakers to address those issues without delving into details or making any commitments on policy.

