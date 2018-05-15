New Jersey hospitals have some way to go before they achieve an adequately low level of births by caesarean section. In its “maternity measures” survey of New Jersey hospitals for 2017, released today, the Leapfrog Group reports that 20 participating hospitals — more than 40 percent of those surveyed — had a rate of 30 percent or higher of such births.

According to the report, almost 37 percent of births in the Garden State in 2017 took place at such a hospital. At the higher end of the spectrum were CentraState Medical Center in Freehold (42.1 percent), Hackensack University Medical Center (41 percent), and Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House (36.6 percent).

Only nine reporting hospitals met the goal of 23.9 percent or fewer such deliveries. Looked at from the other end of the lens, that means over 80 percent of the reporting hospitals In New Jersey that provide obstetrics services “are not meeting the Leapfrog goal.” Among the hospitals that met or did better than the 23.9 percent benchmark were: CarePoint Health-Christ Hospital in Jersey City (14 percent), CarePoint Health-Hoboken University Medical Center (16.1 percent), and Cooper University Hospital in Camden (19 percent).

