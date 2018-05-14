Some NJ Congressional Primary Candidates Argue Party-Line Politics Are Unfair

The slogan next to a candidate’s name on the ballot can sum up their platform or political bent, but when it reads “Regular Democrat” or “Regular Republican Organization” or some other official name, it can carry real power.

Only those candidates who are endorsed by a county party committee, made up of party members from the voting districts in each municipality and a leadership team, get to use the county committee’s name or slogan on the ballot. A party’s endorsement also allows a candidate to appear in the same “line,” the first line in a primary, on a voting machine, which makes it easy for a loyal Democrat or Republican to vote for all the candidates who got the party’s seal of approval.

How candidates get that endorsement differs from county to county. Each county gets to pick its own candidates, however, so in a Congressional race that spans multiple counties, different people could be selected for the county line. In any case, there are many serious candidates running in this year’s congressional primaries, and some question the fairness of the process.

