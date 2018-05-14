news

Public Employees Guilty of Sexual Assault, Harassment Would Forfeit Pensions

Inspired by the nationwide campaign against sexual harassment known as the #MeToo movement, lawmakers in New Jersey are proposing a costly new punishment for elected officials and public workers who use their positions to commit a sexual assault or related offense.

A bill that was easily approved by a state Assembly committee last week would result in the complete loss of a taxpayer-funded pension by any elected official or public worker who commits a sexual assault or related offense that somehow involves their official position.

The measure would adopt the same get-tough approach that’s currently written into state law to discourage acts of public corruption, and sponsors have drawn a direct line between the bill and the growing movement known by the social-media tag #MeToo that has raised public awareness about the issue of sexual assault, and harassment in the workplace.

