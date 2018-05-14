Caught in Trump Immigration Squeeze, NJ Family Has Mother's Day Without Mom

For the past two decades, Jose has worked in the United States doing a variety of jobs — at Burger King, on construction sites, in a vitamin factory — and spent long stints back home in El Salvador with his wife, Mirna, and two children, Karen and Bryan.

A few years ago, amid escalating gang violence in El Salvador — which now has one of the highest homicide rates of any nation in the world — Jose took advantage of the Obama administration's Central American Minors program. As a noncitizen with legal status, Jose was able to work with the refugee resettlement agency in New Jersey, the International Rescue Committee, to bring his children and wife into the U.S.

