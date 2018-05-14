Another Delay in Medicaid Payment Reform for Mental Health Providers

New Jersey will provide a stable level of state Medicaid funding for community-based supportive housing services over the next year, a decision that delays the implementation of a payment reform process advocates have warned would reduce treatment options for vulnerable mentally ill residents.

The State Department of Health confirmed Friday that it would delay changes in how Medicaid reimburses providers for the nonmedical services they offer to help some 5,500 individuals remain stable in individual or group housing, assistance that includes case management, job training, and help navigating public transportation and social services.

The change means the state will continue to pay roughly 40 providers for these services on an annual contract basis through June 2019; originally, it had planned to transition to a fee-for-service reimbursement system, in which each treatment is paid individually, starting July 2018. Providers have protested these planned changes, which they said would force them to operate at a deficit or cut programs.

