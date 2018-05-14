1981 Shore Protection Plan to Get Update to Match Today’s Realities

Op-Ed: Big Revenue from ‘April Surprise’ No Excuse to Punt on Bold Action May 14

After nearly four decades, the Legislature is taking a look at updating the 1981 Shore Protection Plan.

It is about time, say conservationists, who note a lot has changed since the plan was adopted in the second term of former Gov. Brendan Byrne, who passed away earlier this year.

Sea-level rise, ever-more-intense storms, and shrinking salt marshes all demand an exhaustive reexamination of the plan to assess whether the state has the right priorities for protecting one of its most valuable assets — the Jersey Shore.

