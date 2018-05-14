We’re No.1 — unfortunately. According to a new report by the Tax Foundation, New Jersey has the dubious distinction of being the state that collects the highest property taxes in the country per capita: $3,074.

Property taxes are highest in the Northeast, and each of the New England states is among the 10 states with the highest per capita property taxes. Overall, the District of Columbia comes in first ($3,350), followed by New Jersey ($3,074), New Hampshire ($3,054), and Connecticut ($2,847).

Among the 10 states with the lowest per capita property taxes, a majority are in the South, where sales taxes are a more prominent source of state revenue. Texas is a notable outlier, relying heavily on property taxes while not levying state individual or corporate income taxes. The nation’s lowest per capita property tax collections are in Arkansas ($699), Oklahoma ($678), and Alabama ($540).

