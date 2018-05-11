Putting Acting Commissioner Repollet’s Staff Picks in Perspective

Is Smoking About to Become a Thing of the Past on New Jersey’s Beaches?

After a bumpy start, acting state Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet is completing his senior staff with a mix of department veterans and newcomers.

Repollet last week won confirmation of his latest picks for assistant commissioners and deputies — and a few deputy assistant commissioners — putting the stamp on the kinds of personnel he will surround himself with while carrying out policies and initiatives for Gov. Phil Murphy.

These appointments are often as closely watched as any in state government, since the assistant commissioners typically personify the policies and practices to come.

