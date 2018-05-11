Paid Family-Leave Bill Would Mean More Time, More Money for Workers

Is Smoking About to Become a Thing of the Past on New Jersey’s Beaches?

Ten months after it was vetoed by the prior governor, legislation to greatly expand New Jersey’s paid family-leave benefits took its first step on Thursday toward the desk of the new governor, who is expected to be more amenable to the proposal.

Expanded family leave is just the latest initiative that legislative Democrats failed to get past former Gov. Chris Christie during the past eight years that they are now pushing through, hoping to have better luck with a friendlier governor. While campaigning last year, Gov. Phil Murphy expressed his support for expanded family leave and criticized Christie’s conditional veto, which essentially gutted the bill.

Co-sponsored by Sen. President Steve Sweeney (D-Gloucester), S-2528 is similar to the bill that passed both houses of the Legislature last year. It would give eligible workers more paid leave to care for a newborn or another family member and more money for each day of leave they take. The Senate Labor Committee voted 3-1 to advance the bill.

