Op-Ed: Homelessness in NJ More Pervasive than HUD Data Reveals

The annual point-in-time counts of New Jersey’s homeless population were conducted on January 24 this year. When the estimated number of homeless people is released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) later this year, we would do well to relate to them with skepticism. The full extent of homelessness, in fact, is not revealed in these estimates. They substantially underestimate the magnitude of homelessness in New Jersey.

HUD’s Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress provides a detailed estimate of the number of homeless people in the United States on a single day each year. This is the most readily accessible and consistent data on homelessness. The 2017 counts estimated 8,536 homeless people in New Jersey, 7,122 of whom were sheltered (staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs, or safe havens) and 1,414 who were unsheltered (people whose primary nighttime location was a public or private space that is not designated for, or ordinarily used as, a regular sleeping accommodation, such as the streets, vehicles, or parks).

According to the point-in-time counts, the number of homeless people in New Jersey has been decreasing steadily. In 2017, the homeless population in New Jersey declined by 4.6 percent, the sixth successive annual decrease. Since 2011 the homeless population has decreased by 5,601 people, a 40 percent reduction. Moreover, in 2017 New Jersey’s homeless population was slightly less than half what it was in 2007, when 17,314 people were estimated to be homeless. Even more notable, the percentage decline in homelessness in New Jersey between 2007 and 2017 is larger than in any other state in the nation. (Because of changes in methodology Michigan’s numbers are not included in the comparison, although their percentage reduction may be slightly larger.)

Click here for the full article »