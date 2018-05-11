Is Smoking About to Become a Thing of the Past on New Jersey’s Beaches?

A statewide ban to prohibit smoking on New Jersey’s beaches has advanced in the state Senate Environment Committee. Sen. Bob Smith, chairman of the committee, said the measure would protect beachgoers from second-hand smoke and cut down on the litter caused by cigarette butts.

“Not only do you have a nice beach for you and your kids and your grandkids, but you’re also cutting down the costs of maintenance for towns on the beach in terms of keeping them clean,” Smith said.

The law would fine violators $250 for the first offense and up to $1,000 for repeat violations.

