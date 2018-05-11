news

Bipartisan Push to Reform the Port Authority

Close icon

 

 

 

There’s bipartisan support in Trenton for increased legislative oversight of the Port Authority. Promoting a bill that would give lawmakers subpoena power and compel top officials from the authority to testify when called, Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle (D-Bergen) said yesterday such a measure was more critical now than ever.

Lawmakers cited new capital projects, including terminals at Newark and LaGuardia airports, a new bus terminal and the Gateway Tunnel, as reasons both New York and New Jersey need to strengthen their policing of the Port Authority.

