Is Smoking About to Become a Thing of the Past on New Jersey’s Beaches? May 11

This may not be a good time to be a millionaire in New Jersey, at least according to a new poll from New Jersey Policy Perspective, an independent, nonpartisan think-tank. According to the survey, 70 percent of New Jersey voters support raising the income-tax rate on households making $1 million or more a year. That opinion was surprisingly bipartisan: 69 percent of independents and 51 percent of Republicans back the tax bump. The poll also found bipartisan support (67 percent) for raising income taxes on the top 5 percent of households.

Other findings that may have you counting your lucky stars that you’re not in the millionaires club:

49 percent of New Jersey voters say they would be more likely to support their state representative if they supported raising taxes on millionaires, while only 20 percent say they are less likely to do so.

