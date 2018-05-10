Rough Ride for Education Official as She Pitches Community College Aid Plan

Gov. Phil Murphy’s call for tuition-free community college in New Jersey appears to be in some trouble among lawmakers, including from his own party.

Several members of the Assembly Budget Committee peppered the acting Secretary of Higher Education Zakiya Smith Ellis with tough questions about the free community college proposal, which is a cornerstone of Murphy’s broader economic agenda, during a lengthy hearing in Trenton yesterday.

Their concerns ranged from how exactly the $50 million that Murphy has earmarked for the launching of the program would be spent, to why the Murphy administration is pumping up tuition aid for community college students when K-12 school districts across the state remain significantly underfunded. The lawmakers also highlighted budget language that indicates $5 million of the $50 million would not go directly to students, but instead to funding planning grants at the colleges.

