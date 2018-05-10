Op-Ed: NJ Is Poised to Fight off ACA Sabotage. Is Gov. Murphy on Board?

New Jersey's individual market for health insurance, including the subsidized ACA marketplace, is in dire need of state action to control premium increases if the state is not to suffer a sharp increase in its uninsured population.

Premiums in the state's individual market rose an average of 22 percent in 2018. A large part of that increase was a direct result of deliberate Trump administration sabotage: cutting off federal reimbursement to insurers for the Cost Sharing Reduction (CSR) subsidies they are obligated to provide to qualifying low-income enrollees in the ACA marketplace. The cost of those subsidies was priced directly into 2018 plans.

Now the market is braced for the next round of Republican sabotage: repeal of the individual mandate, the requirement that those for whom affordable insurance is available obtain it or pay a tax penalty. That penalty was zeroed out in the massive tax cut Republicans passed last December.

