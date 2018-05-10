Lawmakers Seek to Expand Breastfeeding Options at Regional Airports

Governor Signs Bill that Allows Undocumented Students to Get Financial Aid May 10

Air travel with an infant is difficult as it is, but breastfeeding moms can face additional challenges when seeking to nurse their babies before a flight — challenges a group of New Jersey lawmakers are looking to reduce.

A quartet of Democratic Assemblywomen have proposed legislation that would require the New York-New Jersey region’s busiest airports to provide private places inside the secure area of each passenger terminal — separate from the restroom — for nursing mothers to breastfeed their infants or pump milk for later use.

The measure would apply to all airports run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates four commercial airports in the region — including Newark Liberty International — and one facility for private flights, in Teterboro. The bistate agency also manages Atlantic City International Airport for the South Jersey Transportation Authority.

