Governor Signs Bill that Allows Undocumented Students to Get Financial Aid May 10

It was a packed house at Rutgers-Newark yesterday when Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill giving financial aid at state colleges and universities to unauthorized immigrants. With the signing, New Jersey becomes the ninth state to offer financial aid to the undocumented.

Assemblyman Gary Schaer said of the initiative that “The total cost to the state of New Jersey for these Dreamers as part of the TAG program is about $5 million. Ladies and gentlemen, for each taxpayer in this state that will cost 17 cents.”

