Despite Campaign Promises, Murphy Plans to Raid Affordable-Housing Fund

As a candidate, Phil Murphy pledged he would not follow his predecessor’s path and divert affordable-housing funds to plug holes in the state budget. But as governor, he is doing just that and more, proposing to take even more money away from two sources of housing funds than former Gov. Chris Christie.

Specifically, Murphy’s $37.4 billion budget plan would divert $59.3 million from the state Affordable Housing Trust Fund — which is supposed to be dedicated to building homes for low- and moderate-income residents — to pay for housing-related programs that typically are funded through general revenues. He is also planning to take $18.5 million from the state Housing and Mortgage Financing Agency, which helps provide financing for affordable developments, for general housing programs.

The diversion of nearly $78 million shocked and disappointed affordable-housing advocates, who had expected Murphy to use that money to build affordable homes based on what he had said during the campaign.

