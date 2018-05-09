“Far too many residents in our state still have not fully recovered from Sandy five and a half years later, or remain far too vulnerable to withstand the next storm,” is how U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez greeted the news that the GOP wants to cut $107 million from superstorm Sandy recovery aid. The cut is part of Trump’s budget rescission budget, which also wants to eliminate more than $500 million committed to the Gateway trans-Hudson tunnel.

Menendez, who is chair of the Sandy Task Force, also said, “It is reprehensible for Republicans to try to lessen the blow of their $2 trillion, deficit-busting, corporate tax cut on the backs of Sandy victims.”

Click here for the full article »