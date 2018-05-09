Thorny Reform of Medicaid Payments Gets State Oversight, One Year Later

State officials will begin to assemble a panel of independent advisers to oversee the controversial reform of Medicaid payments to community mental health providers, almost exactly a year since a law was signed requiring the creation of such a board.

Former Gov. Chris Christie approved a measure in May 2017 that called on the state to create a formal oversight system for the ongoing transition to a fee-for-service reimbursement system of community organizations that provide services for individuals with mental illness, addiction disorders, or developmental disabilities. Advocates said the panel was slated to hold its first meeting last July and issue its first report in January 2018, some four months ago.

The law also called for an outside consultant to review the controversial payment shift, which has been rolled out over the past few years and which has left a number of mental health providers without enough funds to cover their current workload, according to advocates. This has forced some groups to reduce services, cut staff or merge with neighboring organizations, all at a time of increased demand for community-based services.

